Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tending twine Thursday

Vasilevskiy will mark up the home crease Thursday against the Maple Leafs, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy posted his third shutout of the 2018-19 campaign in his last start and has emerged victorious in three of his last four and nine of his last 11 starts in the crease. The Lightning will ride the hot hand and will need Vasilevskiy at the top of his game against a Maple Leafs team averaging a league-best four goals per game on the road this season.