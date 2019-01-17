Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tending twine Thursday
Vasilevskiy will mark up the home crease Thursday against the Maple Leafs, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Vasilevskiy posted his third shutout of the 2018-19 campaign in his last start and has emerged victorious in three of his last four and nine of his last 11 starts in the crease. The Lightning will ride the hot hand and will need Vasilevskiy at the top of his game against a Maple Leafs team averaging a league-best four goals per game on the road this season.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Records third shutout•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting in Dallas•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tough loss in Long Island•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Draws start Sunday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Holds fort until comeback•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...