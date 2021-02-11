Vasilevskiy will draw the road start for Thursday's matchup against the Panthers, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

The 26-year-old will get his second consecutive start, as he's coming off a 32 save performance in Tuesday's 6-1 win over Nashville. Vasilevskiy has gotten off to an incredible start this season, going 8-1-1 while supplying a .936 save percentage and 1.80 GAA in 10 appearances. He'll draw a decent matchup against a Florida offense that has racked up just 2.88 goals per contest this campaign.