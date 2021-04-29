Vasilevskiy will draw the start for Thursday's home game against the Stars, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

The Russian will look to earn his 30th win of the season Thursday, as he's racked up a 29-8-1 record to go along with a 2.15 GAA and .927 saver percentage this season. Vasilevskiy has been stout against the Stars offense this season, going 4-1-0 along with a .940 save percentage and 1.58 GAA in five appearances. It will be a tough test for Vasilevskiy, as the Stars offense has averaged 3.00 goals per contest over their last five games.