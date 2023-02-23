Vasilevskiy will guard the home goal versus the Sabres on Thursday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Vasilevskiy has won four of his last five outings, surrendering nine goals over that span. The Sabres have won just two of their last six games with 19 goals scored in that span, so they could still test the star goalie.
