Vasilevskiy will get the home start versus Arizona on Thursday, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy has won five of his last six starts, giving up only 14 goals on 172 shots (.919 save percentage). Vasilevskiy appears to finally be at the top of his game, as he missed most of training camp and the first seven weeks of the season after back surgery. Overall, the Russian goaltender is 14-10-0 with a 2.84 GAA and a .901 save percentage. The Coyotes will play the middle game of a three-game road trip and are sitting in sixth place in the Central Division.