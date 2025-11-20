Vasilevskiy was the first goalie off during Thursday's morning skate, Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley reports, signaling that he'll draw the home start against the Oilers.

Vasilevskiy has been productive recently, going 4-1-0 with a 2.58 GAA and .908 save percentage over his last five starts. The Oilers are scoring 3.05 goals per game this season, which ranks 18th in the NHL.