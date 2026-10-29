Vasilevskiy will defend the home crease in Thursday's clash against the Jets, per Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

Vasilevskiy will look to bounce back Thursday after his worst outing of the 2026-27 campaign, which was a 6-3 loss to the Avalanche on Friday. Outside the big loss, the 32-year-old netminder has been decent between the pipes with a 5-3-0 record, a 2.78 GAA and an .884 save percentage over eight outings. While he'll need to make up some ground to win his second consecutive Vezina Trophy, Vasilevskiy has plenty of time to turn his season around. He'll get a solid matchup against the Jets on Thursday, who are currently tied for 29th in the NHL with 2.33 goals per game. Vasilevskiy remains a high-level fantasy option moving forward.