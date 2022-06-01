Vasilevskiy will guard the road goal in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals versus the Rangers on Wednesday, Jon Lane of NHL.com reports.

Vasilevskiy swept the high-scoring Panthers in the second round, yielding just three goals in four games. He was shakier in the first round, but a week's worth of rest in the middle of the playoffs should keep him fresh. With Igor Shesterkin guarding the other cage, Vasilevskiy will need to continue his sharp play of late in what's expected to be a low-scoring series.