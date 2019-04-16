Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tending twine Tuesday
Vasilevskiy will be in goal for Game 4 versus Columbus on the road Tuesday, Caley Chelios of the Lightning's official site reports.
Vasilevskiy struggled in Games 1 and 2, but managed to put together a decent Game 3 in which he allowed just two goals on 29 shots (.931 save percentage). The Russian netminder will need to be at his absolute best the rest of the way if the Bolts are going to have any chance of becoming the fifth NHL team to climb back following a 3-0 series deficit.
