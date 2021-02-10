Vasilevskiy will defend the road goal in Tuesday's game versus the Predators, he reports.

Vasilevskiy enjoyed his first night off Monday, but he's back in action for the second game of the back-to-back set. The Predators rank 10th in the league with 31.7 shots on net per game, but they struggle to convert, sitting 27th with 2.42 goals per game. Vasilevskiy sports a .931 save percentage and should be considered one of the top netminders in Tuesday's slate.