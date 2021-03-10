Vasilevskiy will guard the road goal in Tuesday's game versus the Red Wings, per the NHL's official media site.
Vasilevskiy has strung together six straight wins while recording a .959 save percentage and a 1.15 GAA. The Red Wings rank last in the league with 2.08 goals per game, so Vasilevskiy is an auto-start for fantasy purposes.
