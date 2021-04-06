Vasilevskiy will defend the road goal in Tuesday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Vasilevskiy has posted a 23-5-1 record and a .932 save percentage through 29 games this season. He's routinely the fantasy chalk, and he'll be that way Tuesday. The Blue Jackets have won just one of their last eight games, averaging a mere 1.5 goals in the process.