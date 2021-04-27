Vasilevskiy will guard the road goal in Tuesday's game versus the Blackhawks, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

To the surprise of no one, Vasilevskiy has been excellent in April with a .925 save percentage and a 7-3-0 record. The 26-year-old is a perfect 6-0-0 with a .936 save percentage against the Blackhawks this year, too, so he'll aim to complete the season sweep Tuesday.