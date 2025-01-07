Vasilevskiy will be between the pipes for Tuesday's home showdown against the Hurricanes, per Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

Vasilevskiy will look to get back on the right track at home after losing back-to-back starts on Tampa Bay's West Coast road trip. The Big Cat will face a Carolina club that is tied for sixth in the NHL with 3.38 goals per game. The Russian netminder is 14-5-3 with a 2.22 GAA and a .930 save percentage against the Hurricanes in his career.