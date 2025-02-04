Vasilevskiy is slated to patrol the home blue paint versus Ottawa on Tuesday, according to Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.
Vasilevskiy is 1-2-1 in his last four starts -- he made 33 saves in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders. Ottawa is coming off a 5-2 win over Nashville on Monday and is generating 2.87 goals per game this season, which ranks 19th in the NHL.
