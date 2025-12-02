Vasilevskiy will defend the road net against the Islanders on Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Vasilevskiy has won his last six outings while stopping 162 of the 169 shots he has faced. He has posted a record of 11-5-2 this season with one shutout, a 2.32 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 18 appearances. The Islanders have registered 2.88 goals per game this campaign, tying for the 22nd-best mark in the league.