Vasilevskiy will guard the home goal versus the Avalanche on Tuesday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Vasilevskiy has won his last five outings despite an .893 save percentage in that span. The 31-year-old will have a big challenge ahead against the league-leading Avalanche. Colorado comes into this game after just its third regulation loss of the season -- the team has scored 23 goals over the last six games.