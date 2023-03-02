Vasilevskiy will guard the home goal versus the Penguins on Thursday, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy has been a little spotty lately, allowing 17 goals over his last six games while going 3-2-1 in that span. He'll face a Penguins offense that is welcoming Mikael Granlund to the fold following a trade with the Predators on Wednesday.