Vasilevskiy will guard the home goal versus the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vasilevskiy has gone 17 games without a regulation loss, going 16-0-1 with a 1.90 GAA and a .923 save percentage in that span. He won eight in a row prior to the Olympic break, which is all that seems able to slow him down this season. He's got a favorable matchup in this one as he looks to pick up where he left off.

