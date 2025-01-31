Vasilevskiy (illness) made 28 saves in a 3-0 win over the Kings on Thursday.

The shutout was Vasilevskiy's third of the season and 37th in the NHL. He had missed Tuesday's game with an illness, but was no worse for the wear against the Kings. Vasilevskiy sits in the NHL's top-10 in GAA (2.34) and save percentage (.916), and he's among the NHL's busiest twinetenders with 38 games started. We remain concerned that fatigue may become a factor at some point for Vasilevskiy, but he continues to rack up successes.