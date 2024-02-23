Vasilevskiy made 19 saves in a 5-3 loss to Washington on Thursday. He allowed four goals.

He has lost three straight games and allowed 14 goals in that span. But we can't be too worried -- Vasilevskiy was 10-2-0 in a strong stretch right before. It illustrates the challenge of viewing performance in too short a window. Vasy hasn't been the goalie he was in the past, but he's also not struggling as much as some might want you to believe. Unfortunately, though, his save percentage has dropped farther below the .900 mark (.896), which is a number we never thought we'd see. He'll rebound. He always does.