Vasilevskiy made 26 saves in a 5-2 win over the Kings on Saturday.
A shot by Jaret Anderson-Dolan trickled through his pads in the first period and a shot by Phillip Danault deflected in off the stick of a Tampa defender late in the second. Vasilevskiy has won three straight games, seven of his last nine and 13 of his last 17.
