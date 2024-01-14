Vasilevskiy made 19 saves in a 5-1 win over the Ducks on Saturday.

The game was never really in doubt, but the Ducks did play well in the first period. They just couldn't beat Vasilevskiy, who has strung together three consecutive wins this week (six goals against, .917 save percentage). It's a nice run for the talented netminder, who has struggle to find his game after returning from back surgery. Vasilevskiy and the Bolts would be dangerous over the second half, and that makes them ideal fantasy plays.