Vasilevskiy made 31 saves in a 3-1 win over the Blues on Tuesday.
Pavel Buchnevich was the only member of the Blues that lit the lamp. He converted a back door pass from Robert Thomas on an extended shift in the zone. Vasilevskiy has now won three straight games and is 15-9-1 on the season. But the pressures on him remain -- the team doesn't have a reliable back-up and at some point, that will come back to haunt them. Monitor Vasilevskiy's workload carefully. If things don't change, you will need a contingency to address exhaustion.
