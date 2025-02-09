Vasilevskiy made 34 saves in a 6-3 win over Detroit on Saturday.

He got a lot of support from his teammates, who scored four goals in the first 15:13 of the first period. Vasilevskiy was beaten by Vladimir Tarasenko, Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat, and he was peppered all game long. Vasilevskiy was the difference-maker on Saturday, as the ice was tilted toward him. It was his third straight win and fourth in his last five games (4-0-1).