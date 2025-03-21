Vasilevskiy made 22 saves in a 3-2 shootout win over the Stars on Thursday.
The game had playoff vibes from the drop of the puck. Vasilevskiy has won three straight games, including one shutout, and he's 33-18-3 with a 2.23 GAA and .920 save percentage in 54 starts this season. Keep pushing Vasy into your paint whenever he's in Tampa's.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Defending cage against Stars•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Blanks Philly for fifth shutout•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: First goalie off Monday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Barely tested in win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting in Boston•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Can't win them all•