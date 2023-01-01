Vasilevskiy made 28 saves in a 5-3 win over the Coyotes on Saturday.

He has won three straight, six of his last seven and eight of his previous 10. Vasilevskiy has allowed two or fewer goals in eight of his last 10 games and he's 16-9-1 with a 2.42 GAA and .921 save percentage on the season. He's top-10 in GAA and top-six in save percentage league-wide.