Vasilevskiy made 28 saves in a 5-3 win over the Coyotes on Saturday.
He has won three straight, six of his last seven and eight of his previous 10. Vasilevskiy has allowed two or fewer goals in eight of his last 10 games and he's 16-9-1 with a 2.42 GAA and .921 save percentage on the season. He's top-10 in GAA and top-six in save percentage league-wide.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Slated to start Saturday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Wins duel with 2022 Vezina winner•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Slated to start vs. Rangers•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Continues dominance over Habs•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing Montreal•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tampa Bay-Buffalo game postponed•