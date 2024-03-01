Vasilevskiy allowed three goals on just 23 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sabres.

It's been a rough stretch for a goaltender considered to be one of the best of his generation. In Thursday's game, it wasn't the same old story, however. Power play goals late in the third and in overtime were the difference. Nonetheless, it's hard for fantasy managers to trust Vasilevskiy right now. In his last seven starts, he's allowed 26 goals and has been at a .903 save percentage or better just twice.