Vasilevskiy and the Lightning's game against the Stars on Thursday has been postponed.

Vasilevskiy will have to wait for Saturday's matchup with Dallas for his next potential opportunity to get between the pipes. The 26-year-old backstop has been fantastic this season, compiling a 9-2-1 record while posting an impressive 1.92 GAA and .933 save percentage in 12 appearances.

