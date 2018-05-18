Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Ties series with stellar showing

Vasilevskiy made 36 saves in Thursday's 4-2, Game 4 win over the Capitals. The series is tied 2-2 heading into Saturday's Game 5 in Tampa Bay.

Vasilevskiy was fantastic in the opening frame, denying three separate Washington power plays in the final 8:40 of the period to allow his team to escape with a 2-1 lead despite being outshot 15-7. The Capitals were able to tie things up in the second, but Vasilevskiy wasn't to blame given that the shot count after two periods was 29-13 in favor of the hosts. Tampa Bay finally woke up in the third, scoring a pair of unanswered goals to reward its netminder for a stellar effort. He lost the first two games of this series at home, but Vasilevskiy has to be feeling supremely confident after a pair of tremendous showings in Washington.