Vasilevskiy made 30 saves in a 4-1 win over Chicago on Saturday.

It was Vasilevskiy's 11th straight win which ties him with Louis Domingue (2019) for the longest streak in Lightning history. He was superb in the second when the Hawks fired 11 shots in a 4:15 span, including a 1:22 span defending a 5-on-3. Vasilevskiy was finally beaten by sniper Alex DeBrincat from the high slot in the early third period. The Big Cat won the Vezina in 2018-19 and at this point, he's all but a lock for this year's chalice.