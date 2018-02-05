Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tipped for Monday start
Vasilevskiy will be between the pipes for Monday's road tilt against the Oilers, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The man who many would consider the front runner for this season's Vezina Trophy endured a rough patch at the beginning of January, going 1-4-0 with a 4.64 GAA and .850 save percentage over a five-game stretch. Since then, Vasilevskiy has won each of his four starts while posting a 1.75 GAA and .955 save percentage. Vasilevskiy's recent run of form has come exclusively on the road, so he'll be hoping to keep it going in Edmonton.
