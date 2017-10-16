Vasilevskiy will man the crease for Monday's divisional clash in Detroit, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Tampa's sixth game of the season will be Vasilevskiy's sixth start of the season. So far, he's 4-1-0 with a 3.20 GAA and .911 save percentage while facing 35.8 shots per game, the second-highest mark in the league. Monday will be the first time that Vasilevskiy and the Bolts play outside the state of Florida in 2017-18, coming up against a Red Wings team that has scored a whopping 3.40 goals per game.