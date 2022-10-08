Vasilevskiy will guard the home cage against the Panthers on Saturday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
This will be Tampa Bay's final tune-up game before the team opens the regular season on the road against the Rangers on Tuesday. Vasilevskiy is one of the top-two goaltenders in the NHL and should be valued accordingly in fantasy drafts.
