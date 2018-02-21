Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tops Caps for 35th win
Vasilevskiy saved 35 of 37 shots during Tuesday's 4-2 win over Washington.
While there have been a few peaks and valleys this season, and especially of late, it's hard to nitpick Vasilevskiy's year-long numbers. In fact, he's probably exceeded the breakout expectations with a 35-12-2 record, .928 save percentage, 2.33 GAA and seven shutouts. Additionally, with the Lightning already positioned among the league's best and potentially adding more pieces ahead of the trade deadline, it should continue to be a cushy fantasy setup for the 23-year-old Russian.
