Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tough loss in Long Island

Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 27 shots in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Islanders.

Vasilevskiy is 2-2-0 over his last four starts, with both defeats coming on the road. The Lightning netminder has enjoyed more success at home in recent outings but overall continues to turn in far more good performances than bad. Next up are the Stars on Tuesday before an Eastern Conference showdown versus the Maple Leafs on Thursday. Vasilevskiy could very well start both contests, but the team may want to give him a night off ahead of Thursday's big home game.