Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tough loss in Long Island
Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 27 shots in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Islanders.
Vasilevskiy is 2-2-0 over his last four starts, with both defeats coming on the road. The Lightning netminder has enjoyed more success at home in recent outings but overall continues to turn in far more good performances than bad. Next up are the Stars on Tuesday before an Eastern Conference showdown versus the Maple Leafs on Thursday. Vasilevskiy could very well start both contests, but the team may want to give him a night off ahead of Thursday's big home game.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Draws start Sunday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Holds fort until comeback•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Blanks Jackets•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Between pipes Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Ends six-game winning streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...