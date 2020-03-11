Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tough loss to Leafs
Vasilevskiy turned aside 34 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.
The 25-year-old goalie came up with plenty of big stops, and both shots that beat him came on Toronto power plays, but Frederik Andersen was just a little bit better in the other crease. Vasilevskiy has still won three of his last five starts, and on the season he sports a 2.56 GAA and .917 save percentage.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Set to start Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Three wins in last four games•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Set for Saturday showdown•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Hopes scuffles are behind him•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In goal Thursday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Falls despite sharp outing•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.