Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tough loss to Leafs

Vasilevskiy turned aside 34 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The 25-year-old goalie came up with plenty of big stops, and both shots that beat him came on Toronto power plays, but Frederik Andersen was just a little bit better in the other crease. Vasilevskiy has still won three of his last five starts, and on the season he sports a 2.56 GAA and .917 save percentage.