Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tough luck loser in goalie duel
Vasilevskiy made 38 saves for the Lightning in a 1-0 overtime loss to the Blues on Thursday night.
It was a real goalie showdown between Vasilevskiy and youngster Jordan Binnington. The Bolt are scuffling a little right now -- they've lost two straight and are 2-0-2 in their last four. It's not on Vasilevskiy -- he is one of the NHL's best at his craft. You know what to do.
