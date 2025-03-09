Vasilevskiy made 21 saves in a 4-0 loss to Boston on Saturday. He allowed three goals.

Saturday's defeat was a tough one for Vasilevskiy. The first Boston goal came after Lightning forward Oliver Bjorkstrand tried to clear the puck from the crease and banked it off his goaltender's pad and into the net. The second was a high-slot deflection by Tampa Bay defender Darren Raddysh on a clear-in from outside the blue line that caught the netminder out of the net. The third was an empty netter, and the fourth was on a two-on-one rush. Vasilevskiy is 10-2-1 in his last 13 starts dating back to the end of January.