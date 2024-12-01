Vasilevskiy made 24 saves in a 5-3 loss to Toronto on Saturday. He allowed four goals.
Vasy had the deck stacked against him with Auston Matthews (upper body) and Matthew Knies (upper body) both returning from injury. Adding those talented big bodies to a lineup that had won four of its past five games was a recipe for a tough, uphill battle for even the greatest goalies. It was Vasilevskiy's second straight loss, but he's still 10-8-1 with a 2.50 GAA and .907 save percentage.
