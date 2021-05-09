Vasilevskiy made 30 saves in a 5-1 loss to Florida on Saturday.
Oh boy, he had it tough -- the Bolts were missing defenders Victor Hedman (lower body), Ryan McDonagh (upper body) and Jan Rutta (lower body). And a couple of weird and very unlucky bounces had Vasilevskiy on his heels. He'll be ready for the postseason -- elite is elite.
