Vasilevskiy stopped 18 of 23 shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

This was Vasilevskiy's worst start of the campaign. He's allowed at least three goals in five of eight outings so far, an unusually shaky performance for the star goalie. He's at a 5-3-0 record with a 2.78 GAA and an .884 save percentage. Expect to see Dennis Hildeby between the pipes in Utah on Saturday, while Vasilevskiy will get some extra rest before the Lightning return home to host the Jets on Thursday.