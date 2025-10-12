Vasilevskiy made 24 saves in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Devils.

The Bolts started well, but shrank after the Devils scored their first goal before the mid-point of the first period and ended up down 3-0 fast. The Bolts have lost two straight to start the season for the first time since 2008. It's a small sample, so we'll give them some time to right the ship. Vasilevskiy will be instrumental in stabilizing the squad, and he'll put the two losses and nine goals against behind him pretty quickly.