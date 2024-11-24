Vasilevskiy made 24 saves in a 4-2 loss to the Stars on Saturday.

The game was knotted 2-2 until the 6:55 mark of the third. And then the Stars got two in 58 seconds on two separate rushes, and they never looked back. Vasilevskiy came into the match on a three-game winning streak, but even the best can't win them all. The Bolts have four games next week with three against strong teams (Avs, Caps, Preds and Leafs). It'll be a good test for Vasilevskiy, who has been one of the NHL's best goalies this season.