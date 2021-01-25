Vasilevskiy and the Lightning will not face the Hurricanes on Tuesday after the game was rescheduled to Feb 22.
The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within the Hurricanes' organization has led to an additional postponement, though Thursday's matchup between the two clubs remains set for now. Vasilevskiy will almost certainly get the start whenever the Lightning play their next game.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Stumbles in Columbus•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Slated to start•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Prevails on Thursday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting Thursday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Beats Blackhawks again•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting second straight•