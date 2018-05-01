Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Turns aside 18 shots in Game 2 win

Vasilevskiy stopped 18 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Bruins in Game 2.

After a rough Game 1, the 23-year-old put together a better effort -- and got a little more help from his defense -- in evening things up at one game apiece Monday. Vasilevskiy's .920 playoff save percentage is right in line with his work in the regular season, but he'll need to stay sharp as the series shifts to Boston on Wednesday.