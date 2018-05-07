Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Turns aside 27 shots in Game 5 win

Vasilevskiy stopped 27 shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Bruins in Game 5.

It was another impressive performance for the 23-year-old as Tampa eliminated Boston and advanced to the Eastern Conference finals. Vasilevskiy's now won eight of 10 starts in this year's playoffs with a .927 save percentage, and he'll get a chance to rest up a bit while the Bolts await the winner of the Penguins-Capitals series.