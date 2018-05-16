Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Turns aside 36 shots in Game 3 win

Vasilevskiy stopped 36 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the capitals in Game 3.

After a couple of poor showings to begin the series, Vasilevskiy was a rock in Game 3, turning aside all 14 shots he saw in the first period and giving the Bolts a chance to take control of what was very nearly a must-win game. He'll carry a .915 playoff save percentage into Game 4 on Thursday.