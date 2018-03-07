Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Turns aside 45 shots in Tuesday's OT win

Vasilevskiy made 45 saves in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Panthers.

The 45 stops were a season high for the 23-year-old, who got rewarded for his efforts by Brayden Point's goal halfway through the extra frame. Vasilevskiy has now won 10 of 14 games since the beginning of February, but that has as much to do with the offensive support he's received as his own performance -- his .911 save percentage over that stretch is far below his mark from the first four months of the season.