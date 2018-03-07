Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Turns aside 45 shots in Tuesday's OT win
Vasilevskiy made 45 saves in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Panthers.
The 45 stops were a season high for the 23-year-old, who got rewarded for his efforts by Brayden Point's goal halfway through the extra frame. Vasilevskiy has now won 10 of 14 games since the beginning of February, but that has as much to do with the offensive support he's received as his own performance -- his .911 save percentage over that stretch is far below his mark from the first four months of the season.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Between pipes Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Still wins after pelting with pucks•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Assigned between pipes for matinee•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Makes 32 saves in Wednesday's OT loss•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets starting nod Wednesday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Holds off Toronto in shootout win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...