Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Turns away 29 shots in win
Vasilevskiy saved 29 of 31 shots in Monday's 3-2 win over Detroit.
After allowing three goals or more in each of his first four outings, Vasilevskiy has saved 57 of 60 shots in his past two games. The 23-year-old Russian boasts a 5-1 record with a .914 save percentage and 3.00 GAA, and those ratios project to continue dwindling down. There might still be a buy-low window open for Vasilevskiy, but it's going to close sooner than later. He's in position to post a monster fantasy campaign, as the Lightning appear poised to take a run at the Atlantic Division title.
